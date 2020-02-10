Riyad Mahrez dating 22-year-old fashion student after split from wife of five years

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has reportedly been on a string of dates with a 22-year-old fashion student after splitting from his wife.

The Algeria international is now being linked with Taylor Ward – the daughter of reality TV star Dawn Ward, which follows reports of tension between him and his wife Rita Johal.

The pair were reported as splitting up just over a month ago as she was seen to have flirted with Anthony Joshua at a London nightclub.

Mahrez and Johal had been married since 2015 but it now looks like the City winger has moved on pretty quickly, according to a report from the Sun.

See below for pics of Mahrez’s new love interest…

A source close to Mahrez is quoted by the Sun as saying: “Riyad and Taylor get on brilliantly, and initially started hanging out as mates. He thinks she’s gorgeous, and has joined her and her pals for a few group dates.

“They’ve been friends for a while but Taylor refused to go there romantically until she knew his marriage was over. She is very much a girls’ girl and would never break that code.

“Taylor is stunning and Riyad’s team-mates have been ribbing him about how he’s been punching above his weight.”