Timo Werner is enjoying a sensational season and fully deserves his links with bigger clubs like Liverpool after his form for RB Leipzig.

However, he won’t want to watch this back again any time soon, as he missed a huge chance to win yesterday’s game against Bayern Munich…

Just watch as Werner is put through with time and space to pick his spot, only for him to steer his shot wide.

Bild are among the sources to link the Germany international with Jurgen Klopp’s side, but they might not be too impressed with his lack of composure in a big moment here.