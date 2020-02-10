It’s actually quite hard to figure out where Bayern Munich stand in the food chain of the biggest teams in the world.

It’s obvious they are the biggest team in Germany, they regularly win the league and are able to hoover up any talent from their Bundesliga rivals, but that could be changing.

It’s rare to see Bayern paying the exorbitant transfer fees that we’ve become used to in the current market, and a report from Sport 1 via Bavarian Football Works has suggested they can’t afford to pay the €130m fee for Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

They go on to suggest that Liverpool are heavily interested in him and the player has set his sights on a move to Anfield, so it does sound like they are in pole position to bring him in.

In many ways that’s fantastic news for Liverpool, but you do also wonder if that means a big name would need to leave if he comes in.

Havertz is at his best as part of the front three, and for that price tag it would be incredible if he didn’t start so that would suggest one of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane would have to make way.

Havertz is still only 20 but had a major breakthrough season last term with 20 goals in all competitions, but he has fallen away slightly this season with only five goals to his name.

There may still be plenty of things that need to happen before Liverpool would agree to pay that much for him, but it does sound like Bayern Munich shouldn’t get in the way.