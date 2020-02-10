Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken social media by storm this afternoon by starting off a #AskTrent Q&A on Twitter.

One Liverpool supporter asked for Alexander-Arnold’s ‘thoughts’ on the prospect of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain taking free-kicks for the Reds from now.

Oxlade-Chamberlain recently took to his Instagram story to inform Alexander-Arnold that he’s ‘done out here’ after curling a free-kick into the top corner during training.

*Ox hits a free kick top bins* Gini: “you have it!”

Virgil: “Golazo!” Ox: “Trent, you’re done out here!” pic.twitter.com/hdLoWV8BPD — Bubbles (@bubbIxs) February 8, 2020

Alexander-Arnold responded to the claims with a hilarious ‘I want lots of things I can’t have’ reply to Liverpool supporter Matt Ordish:

Alexander-Arnold is quickly establishing himself as one of the best set-piece takers in the world, let’s not forget that it was the ace’s quick-thinking that led to Liverpool pulling off a miraculous comeback in last season’s Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona.

With the full-back not keen on giving up free-kick duties anytime soon, it seems as though Oxlade-Chamberlain’s only chance to take over will be if Alexander-Arnold isn’t on the pitch.

