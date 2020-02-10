Trent Alexander-Arnold’s priceless response to Messi, Ronaldo debate in Q&A

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold was busy celebrating reaching 1 million followers on Twitter on Monday, and so he held an impromptu Q&A.

The 21-year-old has firmly established himself as a pivotal figure in this Liverpool side that has already enjoyed success and is well on course to enjoy much more this season.

In turn, it’s only natural to see him become increasingly popular with the Reds faithful and also see his reach increase across all social media platforms.

However, Liverpool fans in particular will love one of the answers he gave during the Q&A, as he was asked if he would prefer to play with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

It has to be one of the most divisive and tiresome debates in football in truth as the two superstars will always split opinion on who is considered better.

Nevertheless, Alexander-Arnold produced a classic response as instead of naming either of the options, he replied by simply saying Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson would be his choice.

The Reds skipper has been brilliant this season as he looks to lift more major trophies come the end of the campaign, and while he’s not exactly on a level with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, it’s clear his importance isn’t lost on Alexander-Arnold, who of course would have responded with an element of tongue in cheek too.

Well played, Trent…