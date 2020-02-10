The next few years look set to be fascinating from a Chelsea point of view.

We’ve become used to them throwing money around and always looking for the next big signing, but we’ve started to see signs of the young players breaking into the first team.

It might be a bit soon for Tino Anjorin to be eyeing a regular starting spot, but The Daily Mail has reported the club are looking to tie him down to a long term deal. If any fans were wondering what he might bring to the first team, then this goal for the U18s tonight shows how good he can be:

He’s been at Chelsea since the age of 8 so it would be a great story if he does manage to break through. Hopefully we see him doing this on a regular basis in the senior side soon.