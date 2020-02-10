Video: Jose Mourinho backs surprise teams to challenge for a Champions League spot this season

As is always the case with Jose Mourinho, it’s probably worth looking beyond what he says to see what he’s trying to achieve.

We’ve seen in the past that he’s happy to write his own team off as title contenders when they are in a great position to challenge, so praising some smaller teams is probably an attempt to pile the pressure on them.

As things stand, Wolves and Sheffield United are well placed to challenge for a spot in the top four, and Mourinho has stated those clubs are absolutely battling for a Champions League place:

You have to think his plan here is to put some pressure on them in the hope they slip up and fall away, but it will be fascinating to see if they are still there at the end of the season.