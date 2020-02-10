Video: These young Liverpool fans convinced Premier League title wait set to end as celebrations begin

Liverpool currently boast a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with just 13 games to go, and so it seems as though the title is heading to Merseyside.

Such have been the disappointments over the years though, the majority of the Reds faithful will not celebrate until it is officially confirmed that they’re champions to end their painful wait.

However, this group of young Liverpool fans have seemingly decided to start the party early as they’re convinced that the title is heading to Anfield this season.

You have to admire the confidence and given the gap noted above coupled with the fact that Liverpool have been relentless so far this season with 24 wins from their 25 league games, it does seem like a matter of time before they wrap things up.

In turn, expect to see plenty more of these videos from around the world in the coming weeks and months as the Merseyside giants close in on the prize that they’ve craved for so long.