Manchester United are being advised to pounce for the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

The former Arsenal star has not got off to the best of starts in Serie A, with Tuttosport, via Calciomercato, suggesting he could even be in line for a speedy exit after just one season in Turin.

Ramsey shone during his many years at Arsenal and looks like he would make a fine signing for any top Premier League club if he were to return to England this summer.

Writing in the Times, pundit Tony Cascarino believes Man Utd should be in for Ramsey as he expects he could be on the move for as little as £20million at the end of this season.

“When a club buys a player on a free transfer they can afford to pay huge wages, safe in the knowledge that if it doesn’t work out the player can be sold early and the club should recoup the signing-on fee and I think that’s what we will see with Aaron Ramsey,” Cascarino said.

MORE: Opinion: Chelsea could be given opportunity to seal smart transfer raid on Juventus

“Ramsey, right, played in Juventus’ defeat away to Verona on Saturday but it was fairly typical of his first season in Italy as he came on as a substitute and didn’t have an impact on the game. I can see the former Arsenal man back in the Premier League next season.

“Reports linking him to Manchester United make a lot of sense as he is the sort of player they need — a proven midfielder with goalscoring pedigree and plenty of Premier League experience.

“I could see him not costing too much, with Juventus possibly settling for £20million as that would get them most of their outlay back.”

Arsenal fans probably wouldn’t be too happy to see Ramsey join their rivals, though if it works out anything like the recent Alexis Sanchez deal then it might end up with the Gunners having the last laugh anyway.

Still, Ramsey surely has a few more years left in the tank at the highest level and could be just what United need in midfield after so many below-par displays from the likes of Paul Pogba and Andreas Pereira in that position.