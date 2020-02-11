Chelsea could reportedly receive a major boost on the transfer front as it’s claimed that Lyon are open to selling target Moussa Dembele this summer.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form again this season, as he’s bagged 19 goals and six assists in 35 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

While Chelsea remain in contention to achieve their objectives this season, they are arguably too light in attack with a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Tammy Abraham.

In turn, they could be handed a boost in their bid to add reinforcements this summer as The Sun report that after failing with a £33m bid in January for Dembele, Lyon could be prepared to sell their prized asset this summer instead.

However, the Blues will certainly have to dig deep into their pockets as it’s suggested that the French striker could cost as much as £60m to prise away at the end of the season.

To further complicate any possible Chelsea move, it’s noted in the report above that Manchester United are also keen, and so perhaps there could be a transfer battle brewing between the two Premier League giants in the coming months.

United are in equal need for another striker as they snapped up Odion Ighalo on loan in January as a short term solution, but like Chelsea, Dembele could be a long-term fix for them too with a lack of goals and quality depth in their squad.

It’s a lot of money though if Lyon’s touted valuation is met, particularly given Chelsea reportedly offered around half of that just last month and so it might be considered unreasonable from their perspective to see Dembele’s price-tag increase so significantly just months later.