Brentford take on Leeds Utd this evening, with kickoff time is 19:45 GMT.

If you want to watch Brentford v Leeds, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Brentford v Leeds Live Stream

What Time does Brentford v Leeds kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday 11th January 2020.

Where is Brentford v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at Griffin Park, Brentford, London, England

Leeds United were nine points clear of third and the chasing pack heading into the festive period.

Fast forward two months and that lead has been completely eradicated, with only goal difference keeping them in the top two.

On Tuesday they face Brentford at Griffin Park knowing defeat will see the Bees move above them in the table. And should other results go against them Bielsa’s side could drop down as far as 5th.

While Leeds are struggling Brentford are flying. They’re one of the form teams in the league having lost just one of their last six Championship games. Thomas Frank’s side showed true grit and determination to claim all three points late on against Middlesbrough on Saturday. Ollie Watkins, the league’s joint top scorer, was once again on target taking his tally to 20 goals and he’s 9/2 to open the scoring.

Brentford have scored three or more goals in three of their last four league games on home soil and they’re 6/1 to score over 2.5 goals on Tuesday.

Watkins is exactly what Leeds lack. That cutting edge. A natural goal scorer. They’ve fired blanks in four of their last five league outings and it’s 16/5 for Brentford to win to nil.

Leeds have only failed to win one of the nine league games in which Jack Harrison has scored and the youngster is 5/1 to score anytime.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season and it’s 17/2 for a repeat scoreline.

Brentford have won seven of their last eight league games at Griffin Park so it’s no surprise to see them heading into this one as slight favourites at 29/20. The draw is currently available at 12/5 with Leeds 2/1 to claim a much needed three points on the road.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions