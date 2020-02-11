According to the Sun, Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech by launching a £45m bid for the 26-year-old.

The Sun add that Ziyech was amongst Chelsea’s targets for the January transfer window and a move to Stamford Bridge looks to be on the cards with Frank Lampard keen on improving the side’s creativity.

The report highlights that Manchester United and Arsenal have also been keeping an eye on the Moroccan sensation, the Blues may face a battle to secure Ziyech’s signature.

Chelsea managed to reduce the length of their transfer ban ahead of the January window, but the Blues failed to bolster their squad with any new signings.

Ziyech announced himself as one of Europe’s best attacking midfielder for Ajax last season, the playmaker was key to the Dutch outfit completing a domestic double and defying the odds to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Ziyech carried his dominance on the domestic level into Europe’s elite club competition, earning the ace a spot in UEFA’s Champions League Team of the Tournament.

The Morocco international has contributed a staggering 21 assists and eight assists for Ajax across all competitions this season.

Ziyech has featured largely on the right-wing for Ajax this season, the star’s versatility could make him an attractive option to the Blues.

Frank Lampard would’ve actually had the chance to get a first-hand look on the star this season, with the Blues facing Ajax twice in the Group Stages of the Champions League.