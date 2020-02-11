Although the winter transfer window has only just shut for business, clubs are already likely to be positioning themselves at the head of the queue for players when the summer window comes around, and Tottenham will be no different in that respect.

According to Express, Jose Mourinho wants to embark on a major shake-up of his Tottenham squad and a number of transfer targets have already been identified by the Portuguese.

Younger talent would appear to be the order of the day, and 22-year-old Ruben Dias from Benfica, also wanted by Liverpool and Man City according to Express, is coveted by the Special One.

Another player being mentioned to shore up an ageing defence is Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, whilst Ben Chilwell of Leicester, Norwich’s Max Aarons and Youcef Atal from Nice are also on the list.

Dias’ agent, Jorge Mendes, has a long-standing relationship with Mourinho, so whilst both the Reds and City might be able to offer him more financially, it’s possible the super agent will try and persuade his client that a move to north London would make more sense.

If Levy wants Tottenham to be a force again, then unlike his counterpart, Ed Woodward, at Manchester United, he would be wise to accede to Mourinho’s wishes.