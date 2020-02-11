Juventus have officially announced that Wojciech Szczesny has put pen to paper on a contract renewal to keep him in Turin until 2024.

The 29-year-old has stepped in as the long-term replacement for Gianluigi Buffon for the Bianconeri, as he closes in on 100 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.

By and large a safe pair of hands for Juventus since arriving, the Polish international has made the position between the posts his own, and it looks as though the club are more than happy to continue together.

As confirmed on the club’s official site, he will now remain with the Turin giants until 2024 and will hope to play an instrumental part in their bid to win more trophies moving forward.

In 84 appearances for Juventus, Szczesny has conceded just 65 goals and has kept 40 clean sheets in what is an impressive record which has been aided by a solid backline in front of him.

Things aren’t going so smoothly for the reigning champions this season though as their defeat to Verona last weekend allowed rivals Inter to leapfrog them at the top of the Serie A table, and so they seemingly have their work cut out to continue their domestic dominance this year.

Nevertheless, they can rely on their shot-stopper to provide them with a solid base on which to go out and win games, and with his future now sorted out, Szczesny will no doubt be delighted to have no distractions and be in a position to focus solely on his football.

Buffon is still around to offer cover as is Carlo Pinsoglio, but there is little doubt over who is first choice and it looks as though he will be sticking around for a while longer yet too.