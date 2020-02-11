Henrikh Mkhitaryan will reportedly return to Arsenal this summer as Roma have been put off by his £20m valuation from the Gunners.

The 31-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal last summer, and he has chipped in with four goals and one assist in 15 appearances.

Injuries have been a problem though, as he has missed 16 games across all competitions in total due to setbacks at various times of the season.

In turn, that in itself could be enough to raise doubts for Roma over a permanent deal, but it’s not the overriding factor which could scupper an extended stay in the Italian capital for Mkhitaryan, as per reports.

According to The Sun, Arsenal value him at £20m, and so unless they are willing to lower their demands, it’s suggested that Roma will snub the option of signing him on a permanent basis.

It’s suggested that Roma had an £8.5m bid rejected by the Gunners last month, and coupled with the fact that his contract is winding down next year, it doesn’t seem to make much sense in splashing out such a huge fee on him.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Arsenal see alternative buyers emerge for the Armenian international, as if not, they will surely be forced to compromise and try to reach an agreement with Roma.

Having continued to strengthen and with Mikel Arteta likely to want to stamp his mark on the squad this summer with his own reinforcements, it doesn’t appear as though Mkhitaryan has a future at the Emirates.

In turn, it’s arguably best for all concerned parties for him to move on, but at £20m, it might be enough to scare off a number of potential interested clubs.