Tiemoue Bakayoko reportedly wants to return to AC Milan with his loan deal at Monaco from Chelsea set to expire at the end of the season.

As noted by BBC Sport, an option to buy was included in that agreement last summer, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Ligue 1 outfit decide to re-sign him on a permanent basis.

SEE MORE: How Milan ace has now established himself as pillar of XI to build around

Bakayoko has made 19 appearances so far this season, but with Monaco down in seventh place in the standings, there could be changes at the club this summer to ensure that they’re back near the top and competing.

However, time will tell if Bakayoko is part of that push, as while he will return to Chelsea this summer as things stand unless that option is exercised, reports in Italy suggest that he would prefer to head back to Milan.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the French international is keen on a second spell with the Rossoneri and it comes after he attended the Milan derby at the San Siro on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a great spell with Milan, making 42 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign and rediscovered his best form as he was a pivotal part of their push for Champions League football with a string of impressive displays in the heart of their midfield.

Their failure to qualify perhaps led to his return to Chelsea rather than a permanent switch, but it seems as though he’s still eager to play for the Italian giants again, as per the report above.

Time will tell what Chelsea decide to do with Bakayoko this summer if Monaco opt against signing him outright, but with Milan light on options in central midfield, a swoop for a familiar face could make sense.

Rade Krunic is currently sidelined by a serious injury, Lucas Biglia’s current contract will expire in June and so aside from Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie, there isn’t a great deal of quality depth there.

Whether or not the pieces fall into place for Bakayoko to be a solution remains to be seen…