‘I am so happy for them’ – Coutinho praises ‘fantastic’ Liverpool on progress since his exit

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Philippe Coutinho has hailed former side Liverpool as ‘fantastic’, whilst also admitting that he’s ‘so happy for them’ following their massive progress since his exit.

The attacking midfielder spent five years with Liverpool before sealing a dream move to Barcelona in January 2018.

At the time Coutinho had established himself as one of the most exiting players in the world, the prospect of a new challenge seemed to be too big an opportunity for the Brazil international to turn down.

As per BBC Sport the deal taking the attacker to the Camp Nou was worth a potential total of £142m. The Reds certainly weren’t left out of pocket.

Liverpool have been on the up ever since Coutinho’s departure, with Jurgen Klopp leading his side to two consecutive Champions League finals and all but sealing the Reds’ first league title in almost 30 years.

Unfortunately things haven’t gone so well for Coutinho. The ace is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after struggling since his marquee move to Barcelona.

Here’s what Coutinho had to say on the high-flying Reds:

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me. We’ve seen it already last year when it won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager,”

“I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former teammates–so I’m just so happy for them–but that’s all.”

“I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely–just like them–on reaching my dreams.”

“I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward. Reaching my dreams.”

Liverpool fans should show respect to Coutinho after his classy comments, it’s clear that the 27-year-old still holds the Anfield outfit in special regards.

Premier League fans are likely to have the chance to see Coutinho in action in Bayern’s Champions League knockout clash against Chelsea later this month.