‘I would love to’ – Mauricio Pochettino keen on returning to the Premier League

On the latest episode of the ‘In The Pink’ podcast with Sky Sports’ Natalie Pinkham, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he ‘would love to work in the Premier League’ again.

Pochettino has been out of work since November, the Argentine boss was sacked by Tottenham just five months after leading the north London outfit to the Champions League final.

Regardless of the disappointing form that ultimately led to Pochettino’s departure, there’s absolutely no doubt that the tactician helped elevate Spurs to new levels during his five-year spell.

Pochettino was the key figure behind the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son and Jan Vertonghen establishing themselves as some of the best players in the Premier League.

Here’s what the 47-year-old had to say on his return, quotes obtained from Sky Sports:

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,”

“It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.”

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.”

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”

The Mirror recently claimed that Pochettino was hopeful of taking over at Man United, with the Manchester outfit’s owners, the Glazers, reportedly concerned about the club’s falling revenues.

Pochettino would be a great appointment to a side that are focused on developing young players. It will be interesting to see which club the Argentine manages next, there’s absolutely no question that Pochettino has the talents to manage a top club.