There’s no doubting that Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest properties in European football today, and if the 19-year-old were to leave Borussia Dortmund, he’s unlikely to be cheap.

With Chelsea and Manchester United rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services, according to the Sun, German football expert, Kevin Hatchard, told talkSPORT’s The Sports Bar that he expects the player to move for around €140million this summer.

He also suggested Chelsea could have an edge in any transfer battle as the England international has a “soft spot” for the Blues.

He said: “He’s an absolute stone-cold superstar. […] I think he will leave Dortmund at the end of the season, that’s been the perceived wisdom for quite some time.

“[…] The Premier League is a possibility and I think Chelsea would be interested and he’s got a soft spot for them.

“Personally I think that if somebody bid in the region of €140m, I think that’s a fair price.”

Sancho has set the Bundesliga alight this season and already has 12 goals and 13 assists per WhoScored.com.

His talent has never been in doubt, but he’s coming into red-hot form at just the right time, considering the European Championship is just a few months away.

Were he to enjoy a successful tournament on a personal level, that would help Dortmund maximise any potential transfer fee.



Even if that were to be so high as to dwarf the current record for an Englishman – Harry Maguire’s £80m move from Leicester to Manchester United (fee via BBC Sport) – the youngster has already given enough reasons to believe that he will be worth every penny.