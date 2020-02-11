Manchester United and Chelsea may reportedly have been given a significant transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects during his time in the Bundesliga, and it makes sense that Dortmund might now struggle to keep hold of him.

Speculation has been rife for some time now that Sancho could leave Dortmund, with the German side long known for tending to cash in on their star players when bigger clubs come calling.

Man Utd and Chelsea have been tipped to battle it out for Sancho in the summer, according to a recent report from the Sun, and it now looks like BVB are chasing a replacement.

HLN claim Dortmund are eyeing up a move for Emmanuel Dennis, with the report suggesting he could be being eyed due to doubts over Sancho’s future.

It remains to be seen if the 19-year-old will definitely move to the Premier League this summer, but it does seem only a matter of time.

And if it’s true that Dortmund are already searching for replacements, United and Chelsea will surely view that as good news.

Sancho would be ideal to boost MUFC after their difficult season, with the club struggling in attack for some time now after a string of failed signings.

Chelsea also need to spend big after being under a transfer ban when they lost Eden Hazard last summer, with Sancho an ideal long-term replacement for the Belgian.