Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Chelsea for the transfer of Swansea City defender Joe Rodon as Mikel Arteta draws up a list of summer targets.

The Gunners have had a difficult season, with Arteta coming in to replace Unai Emery in December, but with signings surely needed to give the Spaniard the best chance of success.

According to the Daily Mail, impressive Swansea youngster Rodon is among the players on Arsenal’s radar, with the 22-year-old showing plenty of promise with his performances in the Championship this season.

It might be a big step up from Swansea to Arsenal, but Rodon looks a player worth developing for the future.

The Wales international’s fine form has also recently seen him linked with Chelsea in another Daily Mail report, so there could be a bidding war for him this summer.

The Blues also look in need of strengthening at the back after an inconsistent first season under Frank Lampard, with upgrades perhaps needed on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

The Mail’s report also links Arsenal with an interest in Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake.