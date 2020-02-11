Sergio Aguero is still scoring important goals for Manchester City, but at 32 years old come the summer, it’s understandable why Pep Guardiola might already be looking for a replacement.

The Argentinian, City’s record scorer, has been a key figure for the club over the past few seasons, and his departure – when it happens – will be a sad day for all City supporters.

Don Balon are reporting that Guardiola has already chosen Kun’s successor and are prepared to break the bank for him this year.

Erling Haaland has only just signed for Borussia Dortmund, and it seems highly unlikely that the Bundesliga giants will be happy to see him leave so soon.

However, playing for the team that his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, served so well from 2000 to 2003, would certainly have some cachet for the family.

A proposed opening bid of €85m is the figure Don Balon are quoting that City will serve upon their German counterparts.

Even if that were to rise, and despite any initial reticence on the German club’s part, it’s hard to see them holding firm and turning down City’s millions.

MCFC have long been able to attract the best players in the world and Haaland’s incredible scoring form this season makes him the ideal long-term successor to Aguero.

It has also been suggested by the Metro and others that the young Norway international has a release clause of around £63m that becomes effective in 2022, so there could be pressure on Dortmund to cash in on him for more money before then as one imagines his value could skyrocket if he keeps scoring at such a prolific rate.