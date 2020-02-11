Storm Ciara has caused havoc across the country, with the Manchester City v West Ham game called off early on Sunday because public safety was at risk.

In the midst of a first-ever winter break in the Premier League, this coming weekend was the perfect opportunity to re-arrange the fixture, but such a proposal would appear to be doomed to failure.

According to the Evening Standard, discussions are set to begin between both clubs and the Premier League, but neither club is prepared to play this weekend.

West Ham’s players are mostly on holiday too, after they were given five days off by David Moyes, according to Evening Standard.

The main issue is that Pep Guardiola’s side are still in every cup competition, and so finding another date to fit the fixture in will prove problematic.

A game against Arsenal is having to be rescheduled already because of City’s Carabao Cup final appearance, and the Chelsea game will also need an alternative date if City make it into the FA Cup quarter-finals.