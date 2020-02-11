According to the Mirror, Manchester United are hopeful of beating rivals Chelsea to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho in the summer for a touted fee of £120m.

The Mirror claim that the battle for Sancho – one of the most exciting players in world football – has become a two-way battle between the Red Devils and the Blues.

Mirror Sport add that Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell the 19-year-old attacker this summer, it’s not surprising to see that the German side have resigned themselves to losing the ace considering Sancho’s meteoric rise.

Sancho’s signing would be a massive statement of intent from the Red Devils, not only would they be capturing one of the world’s biggest talents – but they’d also be getting one over rivals Manchester City.

Sancho spent some time in City’s academy after spending his early career with Watford. The tricky wide forward ultimately left Pep Guardiola’s side on the hunt for more first-team football and he hasn’t looked back since.

The youngster has 15 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, this is an absolutely phenomenal return and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would be boosted by Sancho’s cutting edge in the final third.

Sancho’s price-tag could still skyrocket, with the ace becoming a key player for England in the last year, the attacker has the chance to establish himself as a superstar with a successful Euros campaign.