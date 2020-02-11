Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong is reportedly close to agreeing contact terms with Inter Milan ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

The Dutchman is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, leaving him free to negotiate with foreign clubs ahead of next season.

According to FCInterNews.it, Inter Milan and Chong are closer to compromising on his wages at the San Siro as he looks to be edging towards a link-up with some former Man Utd team-mates.

The 20-year-old could join Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young at Inter, while Alexis Sanchez is also with the Italian giants on loan, though it remains to be seen if that will turn into a permanent move.

Chong has long looked a big prospect at United, but it seems he now feels he has to leave to further his career.

FCInterNews.it claim Chong has decided not to sign a new deal with MUFC, and this seems reasonable following a lack of first-team opportunities in recent times.

United will now just have to hope this doesn’t end up coming back to haunt them, with Lukaku improving hugely since leaving them for Inter, while they also let young players like Paul Pogba and Memphis Depay go at an early stage in their careers, with both also going on to raise their games after leaving, with Pogba of course later returning for big money in a second spell.