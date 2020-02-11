Manchester United are reportedly offering midfield misfit Paul Pogba around to top clubs for a reduced transfer fee of around €120million (£101m).

The France international has had a difficult time at Old Trafford, and as such the club have lowered their price quite considerably from €180m last summer, according to Don Balon.

Pogba is also linked with Real Madrid in Don Balon’s piece, but it seems they’re not one of the clubs likely to take Man Utd up on their offer of landing him for relatively cheap.

In fairness, Pogba would still be a very expensive purchase, and given the drastic nature of his drop in form at United, it would not be too surprising if other leading clubs also felt the Red Devils would need to lower their demands.

Don Balon do not name the other teams who could be in for the 26-year-old, but they claim Real are happy with their midfield options at the moment.

It’s hard to imagine what might be next for Pogba, whose career really seems at risk of fizzling out in a way that would have seemed unimaginable just two or three years ago.