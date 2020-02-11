Manchester United are reportedly planning to offload Alexis Sanchez in this summer’s transfer window and sign two forwards.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who do not specifically name the forwards on the club’s radar, though they mention interest in creative attacking midfield players Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

Signings like those, however, would surely need to be complemented with better strikers up front, with Marcus Rashford struggling all on his own in that position this season.

The workload has left the England international injured for what looks likely to be much of the rest of this season, and it’s clear Man Utd need more cover in that area.

The Red Devils loaned Sanchez to Inter Milan in the summer, and also sold Romelu Lukaku to the Serie A giants.

However, while these players weren’t performing well enough for United, it’s clear they also needed replacing, and the club failed to do that.

MUFC fans will hope to now see quality attacking additions come in this summer, and Sanchez’s departure will surely also be welcomed as he’s proven a major flop since joining from Arsenal in 2018.