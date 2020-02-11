Though Bruno Fernandes cost a little more than Manchester United would probably have liked, that hasn’t deterred Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from targeting at least three new additions to his squad in the upcoming summer window.

The Red Devils currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of third-placed Leicester, and if United want to be up there challenging for honours again in 2020/21, then the board of the club would do well to acquire Solskjaer’s preferred options.

According to Manchester Evening News, a midfielder, a forward and a striker would be the priority, with Ajax’s Donny van de Beek, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Leicester’s James Maddison and Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, all being looked at.

In order to be able to have a chance at bringing some of those to Old Trafford, player sales will play a part in freeing up funds, and Manchester Evening News also note that Paul Pogba still wants to leave, as well as the the club courting buyers for Alexis Sanchez.

With other current first-team players coming to the end of their contracts or, in Chris Smalling’s case a stated desire to remain at Roma, per Manchester Evening News, the make up of the side could look quite different next season.

Frankly, that’s been a long time coming, and may actually be the driver to bring long-overdue success back to the club.