Ever since Gareth Southgate took over the England set-up and gave a genuine pathway for younger players into the senior side, the future has looked brighter than ever.

Two of the biggest young talents in the English game today, Manchester United targets Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, are clearly benefiting from the responsibility of playing a significant role for Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa respectively, as they head the WhoScored list for ‘Top rated Englishmen in Europe’s top five leagues this season.’

Grealish has been linked as a top summer target for Man Utd by Goal, while Sancho is reported to be at the centre of a likely transfer battle between United and Chelsea this summer, according to the Sun.

United have always tried to look to a mixture of experience and youth to underpin their squads, and were they to be successful in trying to procure both Sancho and Grealish, not only will they have players that contribute power, pace and flair, but also a high level of work ethic.

Both are precisely the sort of player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs if he and his board genuinely want the Red Devils challenging again next season, and the likelihood of acquiring them being met with any dissenting voices from a fan base that’s growing ever more discontent will surely be minimal.