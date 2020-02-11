According to the Sun, Chelsea have scheduled a meeting on Wednesday with Sassuolo to discuss the re-signing of former academy star Jeremie Boga.

It’s claimed that the Blues can re-sign the 23-year-old for £15m. The report adds that the west London outfit are considering Boga as a potential long-term replacement for winger Willian.

According to Goal, Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali recently confirmed that Chelsea had a buy-back option for the French-Ivorian.

Boga only joined the Serie A side on a permanent deal in the summer of 2018. After a period of adjusting to the Italian game, the Ivory Coast international has established himself as one of the Neroverdi’s standout players.

Boga has bagged seven goals and registered four assist in 22 league appearances this season. Boga is primarily used as a right-winger, but he’s also been deployed as a centre-forward on a coupe of occasions.

Boga could be a smart target for Frank Lampard as he prepares to head into his first real transfer window as Chelsea manager.

The Blues were able to sign players in January after successfully reducing the term of their transfer ban, but no mid-season recruitments were added by the west London outfit.

With Boga being familiar with Chelsea as a club and several of the Blues’ first-team players, it’s possible that the ace could hit the ground running if he was to return this summer.