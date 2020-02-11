Menu

Paul Merson says Arsenal should sign this highly-rated Premier League star

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

Although Arsenal appear transformed under new coach Mikel Arteta, former Gunners star turned pundit Paul Merson has suggested his former club are still short of a player or two.

Speaking to Sky Sports, cited by Football 365, Merson believes highly-rated Bournemouth centre-back, Nathan Ake, would be ideal alongside a new holding midfielder.

MORE: Arsenal set to rival Chelsea for transfer of impressive 22-year-old

“I think Arsenal need to play with a back three,” he said. “They’re not good enough defenders to play as a four. Ake has pace and he’s played in England for a while, so if you brought him in for next season he’s not a player who will need time to get used to the league for six months.”

The 24-year-old Dutchman was being tipped to return to former club, Chelsea, per Football365, and Frank Lampard has shown that he certainly has a track record for developing younger players, but a move to a new-look Arsenal may well appeal.

nathan ake

Nathan Ake has been recommended as an ideal signing for Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News

Since Unai Emery was sacked, a weight appears to have been lifted from the shoulders of the Arsenal squad, and the expansive, free-flowing play with which they are often associated has returned under Arteta.

Though that hasn’t yet translated into hugely positive results – Arsenal have won only three games since December – a decent defensive signing could shore up things and see the Gunners get back to being hard to beat as well as beautiful to watch.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Nathan Ake Paul Merson Unai Emery