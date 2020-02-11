Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye for around £5million in what looks a potentially brilliant bargain transfer.

This is according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, in a report that suggests Arsenal may be getting some of their summer work done quickly, which will encourage fans after so much frustration in the transfer market in recent years.

The 21-year-old looks a top talent after his eye-catching performances in Ligue 2, though of course this is far from the standards of Premier League football.

That said, a recent report from Estadio Deportivo, which also linked Gueye with Arsenal and other major European clubs, noted that the youngster has been described as a hybrid of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

Kante was notably playing in French football’s second tier as well just two years before becoming a Premier League champion with Leicester City and establishing himself as one of the finest players in the world in his position.

It’s possible Arsenal have moved quickly for Gueye as they think his career could go along a similar trajectory, and fans will certainly hope their club don’t continue to miss out on the kind of young talents they used to be so good at snapping up before everyone else in the early days of Arsene Wenger’s reign.