Video: Patrice Evra has Man United fans in HYSTERICS with latest Instagram post

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra left fans cracking up with his latest Instagram video celebrating Monday morning.

Watch below for the Frenchman’s bizarre clip from yesterday, in which he emerges from his car, bumps his head, and proceeds to sing whilst giving inspirational advice.

Evra is a hugely positive character and tells us to live every day like it’s our last.

This is perhaps somewhat easier for multi-millionaires like him to do, but he does of course make a good point about appreciating the little things and staying optimistic about life.

Either way, he’s a great follow on Instagram and one of football’s bubbliest characters!