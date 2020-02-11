Menu

‘Please sell him’ – These Barcelona fans react to Ousmane Dembele’s six-month injury

According to Barcelona’s official website, Ousmane Dembele will be ruled out for around six months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury in Finland.

The report adds that Barcelona identified the severity of the star’s injury after conducting further tests on the ace after he was forced to leave training last week.

Barcelona signed the tricky winger two-and-half-years ago in a massive deal that was worth a potential £135.5m, as per BBC Sport.

The World Cup winner’s time at Barcelona has been marred by injury struggles, the ace hasn’t had the chance to prove his mammoth price-tag due to these setbacks that have come thick and fast since his move to Catalonia.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries since his marquee move to Barcelona.

Here’s how some Barcelona supporters reacted to Dembele’s long-term layoff:

It’s really disappointing to see that some fans are kicking Dembele while he’s down, the France international is still young and still has plenty of time to live up to his superstar potential.

This is a massive setback for the 22-year-old, the former Dortmund star will also miss this summer’s European Championships due to the blow.

Barcelona are suffering an attacking crisis of sorts right now with Dembele and world class centre-forward Luis Suarez currently sidelined with long-term injuries.

Considering their recent injuries, can the Catalan giants still mount a serious challenge for La Liga and Champions League honours this season?

