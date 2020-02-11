Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho could reportedly use his connection with super-agent Jorge Mendes to beat Liverpool to a transfer deal for Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

Spurs could do with a bit of a shake-up this summer after a difficult season in which they surprisingly sacked Mauricio Pochettino and brought in Mourinho to replace him back in November.

According to the Express, the Portuguese tactician could now be prepared to spend big on strengthening his squad, with potentially as much as £120million set to go on new signings ahead of next season.

Among those is Benfica centre-back Dias, who has an £80million release clause and who is also wanted by Liverpool, according to the Express.

However, the report notes that Mourinho has long been able to bring in Jorge Mendes clients, and that could perhaps give Tottenham the edge over LFC in a bidding war over Dias.

The Portugal international could be an ideal long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen at Spurs, though he’d also likely serve an important role at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp lacks much in the way of depth at the back, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both having injury problems that have kept them out of the team for lengthy periods this season and last.