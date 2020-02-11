Danny Murphy has revealed his belief that Liverpool would be a scarier proposition for their rivals if they brought in Kylian Mbappe to replace Roberto Firmino.

It’s worth noting that the former Reds midfielder stressed his admiration for Firmino who has been a pivotal figure for the Merseyside giants.

SEE MORE: Mourinho could use key connection to help Tottenham beat Liverpool to transfer of £80m-rated star

Aside from his ability to score goals, he has also been crucial in their link up play and defensive work by leading from the front, and it has led to a successful balance as they’ve won trophies and are well on course to add a Premier League title to their collection this season too.

However, Murphy believes that Liverpool have shown over the years an ability to replace key figures, and he believes that it wouldn’t be any different with Firmino, while noting that he is a ‘wonderful footballer’.

His argument essentially revolves around Mbappe moving to Anfield, and given the 21-year-old has already emerged as one of the top players in Europe and has won major trophies for club and country, it’s difficult to disagree with Murphy’s point that Liverpool would be even more dangerous.

That said, whether or not the dynamic in attack would work the same and if they would have the same balance and chemistry is debatable, and so there is no doubt that his comments will split opinion.

“Could you get in another striker who gets in as many goals as Firmino? Yes,” he told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Mirror. “Firmino is a beautiful kind of complement for the Liverpool system and the way the two wingers play.

“As a three they’re tremendous, aren’t they? But if you were to say ‘no-one is like Firmino. He’s quite exceptional and unique and he’s a wonderful player’, it’s a bit like when Kevin Keegan left; Kenny Dalglish came in.

“Luis Suarez left, ‘Oh my God, who’s going to replace him?’ And then you’ve got [Sadio] Mane, [Mohamed] Salah and Firmino now.

“Firmino is well loved, as Suarez was. Rush left, [John] Aldridge came in and scored goals. Football does move on. Is he replaceable? Yes. Anybody is. It would change the dynamic.

“If Liverpool were to lose Firmino and go and get Mbappe, would that be a more scary front three?

“Would he complement the two as much? It’s a debate. Nobody can give me a fact. I think if Mbappe was playing up front with Mane and Salah then that would be more scary than Firmino, Salah and Mane. That’s just me.

“I’m not belittling what Firmino’s done, he’s a wonderful footballer.”

Given Jurgen Klopp’s side are a whopping 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 13 games remaining and having won all-but one of their games so far this season, coupled with the fact that they remain on course to defend their Champions League crown, it’s fair to say that they’re probably perfectly happy with their front three as it is for now.

That said, if there is an opportunity to bring a player like Mbappe to Anfield while they’re on top, they would surely have to take it.