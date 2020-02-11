‘Two GOATs and a camel’ – Arsenal stars enjoy desert safari ahead of return from winter break

The Arsenal squad headed out to Dubai this week as part of their winter break plans and it seems as though the players certainly enjoyed themselves.

With their last game being the goalless draw with Burnley on February 2, coupled with their next outing coming against Newcastle Utd on February 16, much like many of the other Premier League clubs, the Gunners have headed off to warmer climates for the week.

SEE MORE: Euro giants tipped to snub permanent deal for £20m-rated Arsenal loanee

As seen in the Instagram posts below, the players have all been in Dubai over the last few days to continue their training and to take in some sights too as they went on a desert safari.

The admin for the Instagram account is the real winner for their caption below though with an image of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette on a camel given: “Two GOATs and a camel”.

Elsewhere, Aubameyang in particular looks like he’s enjoying himself while Shkodran Mustafi will no doubt raise some eyebrows with his attire on the trip as Lucas Torreira celebrated a birthday.

Nevertheless, it’s all good stuff for Mikel Arteta and his players as they look to stay loose over the winter break and bond with the rest of the squad.

Fourth place isn’t mathematically out of their reach yet and so although it does look unlikely at this stage, Arsenal will no doubt want to end the season with a flourish and put themselves in contention at the very least.

With 13 games to go, Arsenal are down in 10th place in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot.