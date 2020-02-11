Having already coached in La Liga, the Bundesliga and the English Premier League, and marking an indelible mark in them all, it’s not a surprise to see Pep Guardiola’s name being mentioned with regard to one of Italian football’s biggest teams.

Former England manager, Sam Allardyce, thinks that the Catalan has exactly what it takes to succeed at Juventus, and he’s been linked with a move to the Bianconeri by the Sun, though a belief that the style of Italian football is still very negative is a little dated.

Speaking on The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT, Allardyce noted; “The Italian style of football is very very negative Alan, very defensive in terms of its outlook and always has been.

“1-0 has always been enough for them and he [Guardiola] will go and change that completely because he goes and imposes his style of football wherever he lands. […] He will transform Juventus in terms of the way they play to his normal passing game.”

Although it’s entirely possible that Pep could be persuaded to leave City, particularly if the carrot that is dangled is a ‘money no object’ deal, without a Champions League title as part of his time there, there’ll always be a sense of unfinished business.

Whether that’s enough to keep him at the Etihad Stadium will be seen over the course of the next few months.