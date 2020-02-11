Menu

Video: Fred’s winning goal in Man United training prompts delightful reaction from teammates

Manchester United midfielder Fred seems to have been the hero on day two of the Red Devils’ warm-weather training camp during the winter break.

The Brazilian star sealed a victory for his team in training with a tidy finish into the bottom corner.

Fred’s teammates huddled around the star and cheered as they celebrated the midfielder’s winner, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men seem to be in fine spirits during their mid-season break.

Take a look at the midfielder’s moment of glory below:

