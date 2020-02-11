Video: Marcus Rashford loving trip to private farm in Dubai as he feeds bear, holds lion cub

Man Utd star Marcus Rashford is currently sidelined due to injury, but he’s headed out to Dubai to continue his recovery this week it seems.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive season to date, but he’s now been forced to the treatment room after picking up a back problem.

However, while he will undoubtedly be continuing his rehabilitation this week, he has also had some time off too as he visited a private farm in Dubai.

As seen in the videos below, the England international certainly looked as though he enjoyed himself, as he was busy feeding a bear, held a lion cub and engaged with a number of other different animals in what must have been a memorable experience.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be hoping for a positive injury update from him in the near future, but it’s good to see him in high spirits this week as he continues his comeback…