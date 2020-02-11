Video: Mauricio Pochettino spotted with Ed Woodward PR advisor at Brentford game

It may well have been a chance meeting, but Mauricio Pochettino being spotted with Man Utd chief Ed Woodward’s PR advisor has unsurprisingly caused a stir.

The Argentine tactician remains out of work after leaving Tottenham earlier this season, and he will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the landscape in England as he awaits his next job offer.

However, talk of him taking the Man Utd job will seemingly now do the rounds again, as The Sun report that he was spotted with Neil Ashton, who is now Woodward’s new PR advisor.

Having been appointed as a consultant by the United chief last month, it’s perhaps more than a coincidence that he’s run into Pochettino on a Tuesday night in Brentford, and as seen in the comments on the tweet below, a number of Man Utd fans have reacted.

That said, the pair don’t appear to engage in the clip and they surely wouldn’t be so naive to be spotted together knowing the rumours that it would start.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely shouldn’t be worried by this, but the speculation will no doubt make this a talking point again…