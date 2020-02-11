Video: Priceless Gennaro Gattuso reaction after being pranked at restaurant

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso was out with friends and family this week at a restaurant in Naples before falling victim to a prank from a waiter.

Things haven’t gone well for the Partenopei this season, and Gattuso is trying to steer the ship in the right direction after replacing Carlo Ancelotti.

SEE MORE: Video: Kaka scores a worldie playing amateur six-a-side game in London

With three defeats and two wins in their last five league games, they’ve fallen down to 11th place in the Serie A table, with Champions League qualification looking like a distant hope at this point with 15 games to go.

However, the Italian tactician hasn’t lost his sense of humour as after being pranked this week, as seen in the video below, he managed to see the funny side.

The waiter in question goes to give Gattuso his coffee, but proceeds to pretend to drop it on his lap. Fortunately, it’s a fake mug. The Napoli boss initially looks panicked before realising it’s a joke and gestures as if he is going to hit the waiter before smiling at him.

It’s not the first time Gattuso has cracked us all up with his antics away from the pitch, and it certainly won’t be the last…