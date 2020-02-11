Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that there is interest from the Dutch giants in the possibility of a reunion with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

The 32-year-old spent nine years with Ajax between 2003 and 2012, making over 200 appearances for the club while winning two Eredivisie titles and other domestic cups.

In turn, he will no doubt remember his time there fondly and as doubts emerge over his future in north London, a return would perhaps appeal for all concerned.

Vertonghen has made 22 appearances so far this season, but has at times struggled to cement his place in the starting XI while he cut a dejected figure after being substituted against Southampton last time out.

With that in mind, speculation has suggested that an exit could be on the cards this summer, and Ten Hag has confirmed that Ajax will monitor his situation closely, perhaps with a view of launching a bid at the end of the season.

“Jan has a history at Ajax,” he told Ziggo Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “Of course we are following his situation very closely, but you also have to look at the position in which someone plays.

“If that comes together, the availability and the position in which he plays, then he is an option.

“There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn’t matter how old he is.”

It remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho wishes to keep Vertonghen at Tottenham or not, but if an exit is agreed upon, Ajax appear to be lining up their move.