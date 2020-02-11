Real Madrid have been paired with an interest in Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with Zinedine Zidane seemingly keen on the Croatian international.

The 27-year-old has been with the Nerazzurri since 2015 and has gone on to make over 180 appearances for the club while he has 51 caps to his name for Croatia.

In turn, he has firmly established himself as a key figure for both club and country, and he’s busy playing an important role for the Italian giants this season as they look to topple Juventus in the Serie A title race.

He showed his class this past weekend with a stunning goal to spark his side’s comeback in a 4-2 win over city rivals AC Milan, and it appears as though his impressive form and ability hasn’t gone unnoticed elsewhere.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Zidane is said to be interested in adding Brozovic to his midfield options at Real Madrid and has touted plans to perhaps use him as an alternative to Casemiro or perhaps to play him alongside the Brazilian.

Time will tell if he can be prized away from Inter, but as they look set for a bright future under Antonio Conte as they continue to battle for trophies this season, coupled with the fact that he has a prominent role which has seen him score three goals and provide five assists in 28 games this season, it’s difficult to see why he would decide to leave at this point.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are in contention to dominate domestically and in Europe this season, and the appeal of playing at the Bernabeu could still be a tempting idea for Brozovic if they do indeed launch a bid this summer.