According to the Mirror, Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho is prepared to turn down the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea in favour of a move to Manchester United this summer.

Mirror Sport also reported yesterday that Sancho is expected to be sold this summer for a massive £120m, with the Red Devils and Chelsea being two of the sides seriously interested in the star.

The latest report suggests that Sancho is determined to return to the Premier League, with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side being of interest to the tricky attacker.

It’s also claimed that the Manchester outfit would be prepared to hand the 19-year-old a contract worth in excess of £200,000-a-week.

Do you think the Red Devils will need to secure Champions League football in order to secure this stunning capture?

The addition of Sancho would be exactly the kind of statement of intent that the Red Devils need to make after years of mediocrity since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Signing the England international would also deal a massive blow to cross-town rivals Manchester City, Sancho left Pep Guardiola’s side for first-team football and hasn’t looked back since.

The youngster has 15 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions, Sancho has also established himself as a key member of England’s team ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

There’s really no doubting that Sancho is one of the world’s brightest talents, he looks like he’d be a fine addition to any top side this summer.