According to German publication BILD, RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano considers the Premier League as his dream destination, the star remains no closer to extending his current contract that expires in 2021.

BILD add that the 21-year-would is available for €60m (£50m) this summer, with Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich amongst the top sides eyeing the Frenchman’s signature.

The report also highlights that Arsenal failed with a €60m (£50m) for the defender last summer, could they finally get their target before the start of next season?

Upamecano has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig this season. The Frenchman has established himself as one of Europe’s top defensive talents with his solid displays since his move to Germany.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have the chance to closely assess how the defender fares against north London rivals Tottenham, with Upamecano likely to face Spurs in the second-leg of his side’s Champions League knockout clash.

Arsenal’s defence has looked lacklustre since the final years of Arsene Wenger’s reign, the Gunners’ backline could be seriously lifted by the signing of a talent like Upamecano.

The France youth international’s apparent dream to play in the Premier League could give Arsenal the edge in a battle with top foreign clubs for the star’s signature.