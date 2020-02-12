Ajax manager Erik ten Hag confirms Hakim Ziyech’s transfer to Chelsea

According to Goal, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has essentially confirmed that prized playmaker Hakim Ziyech will be joining Chelsea at the end of the season.

Ten Hag made the revelation on Fox Sports prior to Ajax’s cup match against Vitesse this evening. The Dutch outfit won the clash 3-0, with Ziyech coming on in the 80th minute.

De Telegraaf reported earlier today that Chelsea had verbally agreed to sign the 26-year-old for a fee of £37.8m from Ajax this summer.

The Moroccan star will be Frank Lampard’s first ever senior signing since becoming Chelsea boss. The Blues have lacked a creative spark at times this season which could make Ziyech the perfect signing.

Here’s what Ten Hag had to say on the transfer:

“Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen,”

“And I actually already expected this one or two years earlier. And each time it was: ‘Wow, he stayed again’. ”

“We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season.”

Ziyech has registered a staggering 21 assists and eight assists for Ajax across all competitions this season.

The Moroccan has largely featured on the right-wing for the Dutch giants this season, but the ace’s versatility has seen him play across all attacking midfield roles.

Ziyech was key to Ajax completing a domestic double last season, as well as inspiring the Dutch giants to defy the odds and reach the Champions League semi-finals last term.

The star’s impressive performances in Europe’s elite cup competition even earned him a place in UEFA’s Champions League Team of the Tournament.

The Blues look like they’ll have a real talent on their hands in Ziyech, can the ace’s signature lead to Chelsea mounting a title challenge next season?