Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has sent an encouraging message to fans via his Instagram page following the club’s winter break in Dubai.

The Gunners have been doing a mix of training and team bonding during this break in the Premier League calendar, and fans will be hoping that this time off can help improve results and performances after a pretty dire season so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side are all the way down in 10th in the Premier League, with only Watford and Norwich in the bottom two places in the table winning fewer league games this season.

Mustafi, however, suggests it’s been a good experience in Dubai and seems eager to get back to London after recharging his batteries.

This perhaps points towards the break having the desired effect, but we won’t know for sure until Arsenal are back on the pitch again.