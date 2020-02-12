According to Football.London, Arsenal are preparing to open contract talks with central midfielder Mateo Guendouzi at the end of the season.

Guendouzi only arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2018 but the Frenchman has quickly established himself as an important player for the Gunners.

Football.London add that the north London outfit are set to hand the 20-year-old ‘significantly improved’ terms, the ace currently earns £40,000-a-week and has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal.

Guendouzi has made 77 appearances for the Gunners since his arrival 18 months ago, the France youth international has established himself as one of the most promising talents in Europe during this time.

Guendouzi had made 29 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, the ace has arguably become the side’s most important midfielder ahead of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

Given the aggressive midfielder’s impressive displays since coming to England, Arsenal would be wise to tie the Frenchman down to a new contract.

Guendouzi is one of the last players that Arsenal will want uncertainty around, there’s no doubt that the former Lorient ace could be a cornerstone of the Emirates outfit’s side for many years to come.