Dani Ceballos has said that Mikel Arteta is the manager Arsenal needs right now.

The Spaniard replaced Freddie Ljungberg as the Gunners’ manager and the club’s results haven’t been very good under him so far. However, Arsenal have managed to lose just one match under him but haven’t won a lot of games either.

Ceballos said that Arteta can become a great manager and is exactly what the Gunners need right now. As quoted by the Evening Standard, the 23-year-old said: “Mikel is going to be a great coach. He has learned from Pep [Guardiola], he has a game philosophy that I think fits perfectly in what he asks for his team. Yes, it is true that he has arrived in a difficult situation for the club but mentally he is a coach that I think Arsenal need right now.”

Arsenal have won only three out of the nine matches they have played under Arteta. The results haven’t been very good but the performances on the pitch seem relatively better than what they were under Unai Emery and Ljungberg. We could well see Arsenal produce much better performances under the 37-year-old during the remainder of the season.

The Gunners are currently tenth in the Premier League table and a top four finish seems extremely difficult. However, they have a chance of finishing in the top six. Provided Arsenal want to reach next season’s Champions League, they’ll have to win the Europa League given their present scenario.

The North London club play this weekend against Newcastle at the Emirates.